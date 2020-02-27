Love Is Blind on Netflix: which couples are still together after the final episode?
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
As the final episode of Love Is Blind drops on Netflix today (27 February), we explore which of the couples got married, and who decided they couldn’t say “I do”. Warning: this piece contains spoilers for the final episode of Love Is Blind.
When Love Is Blind landed on Netflix earlier this month, it took a while for us all to come to terms with how wild the show’s concept really is.
If you haven’t come over to the dark side and binge-watched all the episodes yet, here’s what you need to know about the show so far: Love Is Blind tasks its participants – a group of young men and women – to find their future wife or husband without actually seeing them, all within the time period of a week. The participants then spend some time in the “outside” world building their physical relationship, living together and meeting their other half’s friends and family before they finally decide whether or not to say “I do”. Yes, you really did just read that.
Today (27 February), the show’s final episode – in which the couples finally decide whether or not they’re going to get married – lands on Netflix.
And while the show actually wrapped filming in October 2018, the participants agreed not to share any content related to their relationship on social media between then and now, meaning the whole “do they actually get married?” thing is still a complete mystery.
With that in mind, we were pretty excited to watch the final episode of Love Is Blind – and it certainly did not disappoint. There was a lot of drama to handle – from last minute dumpings to people charging out of the ceremony, the last episode was just as wild as the series itself.
And we’ve got some good news for you if you’re sad to see Love Is Blind come to an end: the cast are returning for a reunion special on 5 March on the Netflix YouTube channel, where we’ll find out more about where the couples are now.
But for now, let’s just focus on everything that went on in the final episode – because there’s a lot to unpack. So, without further ado, here’s what happened when the couples took to the altar.
Note: there are a lot of spoilers here – so only read on if you’ve finished the series (or just happen to be morbidly curious, of course).
Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett
While to begin with Barnett struggled to choose between Amber, Jessica and LC, it was clear throughout the rest of the series that the connection between these two was seriously strong. But would that mean that the pair would be prepared to spend the rest of their lives together?
As it turns out, the answer was yes! Although Amber did spend part of her wedding day worrying Barnett had backed out after she struggled to get in contact with him, the pair did in fact end up taking to the altar and saying their vows. Now all that’s left to do is wait and see how married life is going for these two when they return for the reunion show.
Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli
These two shared a fiery relationship throughout the Love Is Blind series, but we thought the pair were headed for happily ever after when, at the end of episode nine, Giannina said she knew she wanted to marry Damian and was ready to spend the rest of her life with him.
Reader, this is where things go south. As the pair took to the altar and Damian was asked whether he wanted to spend his life with Giannina he (completely savagely) replied, “I do not”. Cue utter chaos as Damian desperately tries to explain the reasoning behind his decision and Giannina runs out of the venue ripping at her dress – it looks like the reunion may be an icy one for these two.
Kelly Barnes and Kenny Chase
These two seemed perfect for each other, didn’t they? Honestly, it was sometimes easy to forget these two existed because their relationship seemed so easy-going and strong. But in the end, it just wasn’t meant to be, as Kelly decided she wasn’t ready to marry someone she’d known for such a short amount of time on the day of her wedding.
The bad bit? She did it at the altar. In front of everyone. Awkward.
Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas
I’m sure everyone could see where this one was going, so it won’t come as any surprise that Jessica decided she couldn’t go through with her marriage to Mark when it came to the big day. In the end, the 10-year age gap just wasn’t something she felt she could overcome.
Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton
Cameron and Lauren were the first couple to get engaged on the show, so it’s safe to say we were all very invested when it came to whether or not they would go through with their wedding.
Luckily enough, they did – saying their “I dos” in a beautiful ceremony in front of their friends and family. We’re not crying, you are.
Images: Netflix