When Love Is Blind landed on Netflix earlier this month, it took a while for us all to come to terms with how wild the show’s concept really is.

If you haven’t come over to the dark side and binge-watched all the episodes yet, here’s what you need to know about the show so far: Love Is Blind tasks its participants – a group of young men and women – to find their future wife or husband without actually seeing them, all within the time period of a week. The participants then spend some time in the “outside” world building their physical relationship, living together and meeting their other half’s friends and family before they finally decide whether or not to say “I do”. Yes, you really did just read that.

Today (27 February), the show’s final episode – in which the couples finally decide whether or not they’re going to get married – lands on Netflix.