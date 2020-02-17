Contrary to popular belief, studies have shown that relationship satisfaction is not in any way related to the attractiveness of your partner. Of course, attraction can play an important role in the initial stages of a relationship – but over time, it’s factors like mutual respect and trust that really contribute to a healthy, long-lasting relationship.

That’s the premise behind Netflix’s new dating show Love Is Blind, which tasks its participants to find a potential fiancé and propose to them after just one week of dating. Yep, it really does that.

Described as an “experiment” by the series itself, throughout the show each of the single young adults spends time getting to know one another based on conversation alone.