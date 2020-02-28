What to watch on Netflix in March 2020: the best new films and TV shows coming this month
Kayleigh Dray
From the arrival of critically acclaimed film Lost Girls to true-crime series Tiger King, here’s all the best new shows and films to catch on Netflix this month.
March is finally upon us, and it looks like it’s going to be a very good month for true-crime and documentary fans alike on Netflix.
There’s Tiger King, a new docuseries from the people who took us inside the ill-fated Fyre Festival. Elsewhere, Lost Girls – based on a still unsolved case and the New York Times bestselling book of the same name – follows Mari Gilbert’s search for her 24-year-old daughter, Shannan. The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez examines the abuse and murder of an eight-year-old boy by his mother and her boyfriend, and the ways that the system failed to protect him. And let’s not forget Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, a new documentary from the production company owned by Barack and Michelle Obama.
Of course, there are plenty of other films and TV shows to sink your teeth into, too. Horror fans will want to check out Bloodline and Vampires, not to mention Emily Blunt’s A Quiet Place. Taylor Tomlinson talks “realistic relationship goals” in her stand-up comedy show, Quarter-Life Crisis. And Feel Good promises to be a deeply personal, dark but hilarious story about two young people navigating the modern-day landscape of love, addiction, and sexuality
All in all, it sounds like we might have to settle down for some serious binge-watching sessions this month.
So, without further ado, here’s Stylist’s picks of the most exciting new films, documentaries and TV shows to look out for on Netflix in March 2020.
Apollo 11 (14 March)
One for documentary fans, this film takes a closer look at the Apollo 11 spaceflight that landed the first humans on the moon in 1969.
Spenser Confidential (6 March)
Mark Wahlberg is Spenser, an ex-cop with a nose for trouble, in this film. He just got released from prison and is leaving Boston for good, but, when two of his former colleagues are murdered, he makes it his mission to bring the culprits to justice.
Hospital Playlist (12 March)
The show centres around five doctors who became friends while studying in medical school. Now in their 40s, Hospital Playlist follows the lifelong friends as they navigate the landmines in their respective departments.
Lost Girls (13 March)
The first true-crime on the list. Netflix’s official description of Lost Girls says that, after her daughter Shannan Gilbert disappears one night, Mari Gilbert “embarks on a dark journey that finds her face to face with hard truths about her daughter, herself, and police bias”.
The synopsis continues: “Determined to find her daughter at all costs, Mari Gilbert retraces Shannan’s last known steps, driving her own investigation to an insular gated community near the desolate outer banks of Long Island. Her discoveries force law enforcement and the media to uncover more than a dozen unsolved murders of sex workers, young lives Mari will not let the world forget.”
You can find out everything we know about Lost Girls (including the true events it is based on) here.
A Quiet Place (13 March)
The sequel to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place (aptly titled A Quiet Place 2) is due to hit cinemas this spring, so it makes sense that Netflix is poised to begin streaming the original horror film. For those who haven’t seen it yet, no spoilers here. All you need to know is that it follows a family as they struggle for survival in a world where most humans have been killed by blind, noise-sensitive creatures.
Bloodride (13 March)
There’s a lot of buzz around this Norwegian horror anthology series already, despite the fact we know very little about it. According to the official Netflix synopsis, though, it joins the “doomed passengers aboard a spectral bus as they head toward a gruesome, unknown destination”.
Check out the trailer to this “deliciously macabre” series below:
Women Of The Night (13 March)
The wife of a rising star in Amsterdam’s mayoral office is haunted by her past as she finds herself drawn into the city’s underworld of sex and drugs.
Watch the trailer here.
Feel Good (19 March)
This dramedy series stars writer and creator Mae Martin as Mae, “a rising talent on the stand-up circuit and recovering addict whose addictive behaviors and intense romanticism dominate every single part of her life.”
The official description continues: “When she meets pragmatic, but so far heterosexual, George (Charlotte Ritchie) she’s smitten, and much to her surprise George feels the same.
“They embark on an intoxicating romance as Mae juggles relationships with her parents, fellow addicts in a drugs support group, her colleagues at the local stand up club, and most importantly tries to transform her relationship with George from an addictive one to a healthy one. But the real question is can Mae replace a toxic addiction to love with love itself.
Feel Good also stars Lisa Kudrow as Mae’s mum, Linda.
The Letter for the King (20 March)
When a ruthless prince threatens to cast the world into darkness, a young knight in training embarks on an epic quest to deliver a secret letter to the king. Along the way, though, he unexpectedly finds himself at the center of a magical prophecy foretelling the rise of a hero who can defeat the prince and restore peace. If he’s going to survive the journey, Tiuri will have to learn what it means to be a true knight — and a true leader.
The English Game (20 March)
The English Game – written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes – charts the origins of football and how those involved reached across the class divide to establish the game as the world’s most popular sport.
Tiger King (20 March)
Tiger King is a new docuseries about Joe Exotic – a gun-toting polygamist who presided over an Oklahoma animal park – and the murder-for-hire plot that led to his arrest.
You can find out everything we know about the docuseries, including the true events it is based on, here.
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (20 March)
Self Made brings the inspiring story of trailblazing African American entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker to our screens for the first time.
For those who don’t know the name, Walker is the very same woman who built the haircare empire that made her America’s first female self-made millionaire. So we have a feeling this Netflix series is going to deliver some seriously inspiring energy.
Freud (23 March)
This new drama, as you may have guessed from the name, follows a young Sigmund Freud as he finds himself embroiled in an occult conspiracy.
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (25 March)
Down the road from Woodstock, a revolution blossomed at a summer camp for teens with disabilities, transforming their lives and igniting a movement. And that story is told deftly in critically acclaimed documentary Crip Camp.
“Crip Camp won the coveted audience award at Sundance and for good reason. It’s just a really powerful film,” says CIFF Founder Ben Fowlie. “It’s been described as the birth of a movement doc. The experiences camp attendees had – experiences around becoming an adult, about finding love and experimenting – is what draws you in. And watching them transform into the groundbreaking activists is astronomically moving.”
As mentioned already, Crip Camp is part of the Obamas’ Netflix slate, so you should fully expect that everyone is going to be talking about this one when it becomes available on the streaming service.
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (26 March)
This true-crime docuseries explores the tragic death of eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez. Detailing the abuse that Fernandez was subjected to at the hands of his guardians, and the subsequent public trials, this series prompts questions about the system’s protection of vulnerable children.
Unorthodox (26 March)
This miniseries sees a young ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman flee her arranged marriage and religious community to start a new life abroad.
