The synopsis continues: “Determined to find her daughter at all costs, Mari Gilbert retraces Shannan’s last known steps, driving her own investigation to an insular gated community near the desolate outer banks of Long Island. Her discoveries force law enforcement and the media to uncover more than a dozen unsolved murders of sex workers, young lives Mari will not let the world forget.”

You can find out everything we know about Lost Girls (including the true events it is based on) here.

A Quiet Place (13 March)

The sequel to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place (aptly titled A Quiet Place 2) is due to hit cinemas this spring, so it makes sense that Netflix is poised to begin streaming the original horror film. For those who haven’t seen it yet, no spoilers here. All you need to know is that it follows a family as they struggle for survival in a world where most humans have been killed by blind, noise-sensitive creatures.

Bloodride (13 March)

There’s a lot of buzz around this Norwegian horror anthology series already, despite the fact we know very little about it. According to the official Netflix synopsis, though, it joins the “doomed passengers aboard a spectral bus as they head toward a gruesome, unknown destination”.

Check out the trailer to this “deliciously macabre” series below: