Pieces Of Her: everything we know about Netflix’s new drama series
Toni Collette will be returning to the small-screen as the ‘perfect Southern woman’ in this new thriller. Pieces Of Her is based on the best-selling novel by Karin Slaughter. Here’s everything we know about the series so far.
Fresh from her Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominations for Unbelievable, Toni Collette is turning her hand to another Netflix drama series.
This time, the actor will take centre stage in a new eight-part series, Pieces Of Her, a thriller based on the 2018 book of the same name by Karin Slaughter, Deadline reports.
What is the plot of Pieces Of Her?
Pieces Of Her is set in a sleepy Georgia town where a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura, played by Collette. In a quest for answers, Andy sets off on a dangerous journey across America that draws her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.
Laura, a seemingly devoted speech pathologist and mother to her disaffected daughter, at first appears to be “the perfect Southern woman”. However, Andy’s journey soon uncovers that there is more to her mother than meets the eye.
Who is involved with the making of Pieces Of Her?
Aside from Collette, the remaining cast has yet to be announced.
However, we do know that the series boasts an all-woman creative team, including Homeland’s Charlotte Stoudt as writer and showrunner, executive producers Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, Mad Men) and Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies, Sharp Objects) and director/executive producer Minkie Spiro (Dead To Me, Downtown Abbey).
Is there a trailer for Pieces Of Her?
Not yet – watch this space!
Is there a release date for Pieces Of Her?
Netflix has yet to announce a release date but we will let you know as soon as we do…
