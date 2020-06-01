Say hello to your classic tale of ‘boy meets girl’, with a twist…
Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? You may feel as if you’ve exhausted all your options during the coronavirus lockdown, but the streaming platform is posed to drop a wealth of new films and TV shows.
Among them, of course, is the much-anticipated Revolutionary Love, which will finally be available to stream from 1 June.
For those who haven’t heard of the K-drama, though, don’t despair. Here’s everything you need to know before you start watching…
So, what’s the plot of Netflix’s Revolutionary Love?
In a nutshell? A narcissistic, carefree heir falls in love with a working-class woman.
Maybe just a little more detail?
Fine. Much like Disney’s The Princess & The Frog, Revolutionary Love tells the story of a good-for-nothing heir, Byun Hyuk* (Choi Si-won), who is cut off from his family after causing way too much trouble.
The result of this? You guessed it: he has to a) find a job and b) do some actual work for once in order to make ends meet. This goes down… ooh, about as well as you’d expect it to.
As he gets to grips with his new life, our hero falls head-over-heels in love with Baek Jun (Kang So-ra), a hard-working woman with multiple part-time jobs under her belt. At first, it seems as if they have very little in common. Nothing at all, in fact.
However, with Jun’s help and guidance, Huk slowly finds himself growing out of his sheltered, privileged existence and taking charge of his life.
*The name Byun Hyuk means “revolution” in Korean, thus the title of Revolutionary Love.
Who stars in Netflix’s Revolutionary Love?
This K-drama keeps things simple with a close-knit cast of characters.
The main three you need to watch out for are:
Byun Hyuk (Choi Si-won)
An unemployed third-generation chaebol who hides his true identity as the second son of a wealthy family.
Baek Jun (Kang So-ra)
A hardworking young woman who funds her education with a number of part-time jobs.
Kwon Jae-hoon (Gong Myung)
The chief of a secretarial team at a company owned by Byun Hyuk’s family.
The TV series also stars Kim Ye-won, Lee Jae-yoon, Kyeon Mi-ri, among others.
What are people saying about Netflix’s Revolutionary Love?
The K-drama originally aired on tvN (a South Korean nationwide general entertainment network ) in 2017, where it was warmly received by viewers. Indeed, some 95% said they liked this TV show.
One fan, writing up an audience review for Google, noted: “There’s not an episode in this series where I didn’t laugh out loud. And yet, at the same time, it hits so deeply.”
Another enthused: “This is the best drama I’ve ever seen!”
And still one more said: “I really recommend this drama [for its] interesting and unpredictable [story]. I could not wait to find out what would happen next!”
Over on Twitter, meanwhile, people seem well and truly stoked that the show is coming to Netflix.
“{This is] one way to enjoy my safe-at-home time,” tweeted one.
Another posted (in full caps): “FINALLY!!! REVOLUTIONARY LOVE IS ON NETFLIX AND, AH, I’M GONNA WATCH IT NEXT (again lol).”
Still one more tweeted: “Revolutionary Love is available on Netflix. I can’t wait to see it again!”
And another said: “Revolutionary Love is so underrated because of the timing and its completely mismatched marketing… but it’s one of Si-won’s best and most heartfelt performances.
“I hope more people discover it through Netflix and come to love it.”
You may also like
Michelle Obama’s Becoming is now a must-watch Netflix documentary
How many episodes of Netflix’s Revolutionary Love are there?
The show is made up of 16 episodes, each of which clocks in at just over an hour in length. So fair warning: you’re going to have to commit some serious time to this K-drama… and you’re definitely going to need to get through the first four episodes before things really get good, according to die-hard fans on Twitter.
That being said, though, there’s a reason Revolutionary Love has so many die-hard fans in the first place. With kilig-inducing, heart-wrenching and comedic scenes, as well as unpredictable plot twists, it’s definitely worth adding to your binge list.
If you’re an avid Stylist fan, you’ll know it’s not always possible to find an issue of our magazine. Often they’re gone before you head into work (they disappear fast!), or you live in a part of the UK where you can’t get your hands on a copy. Add to this the fact that millions of us are not commuting right now, and we wanted to ensure you don’t miss out on the magazine any longer.
Which is why we’re delighted to let you know that Stylist magazine is now available in a digital format, both for Apple and Android users, allowing you to download the full magazine directly to your smartphone or tablet, wherever you may be.
Pricing for our digital magazine starts at just 99p for a single issue, or £21.99 for a full year’s subscription –that’s less than 50p a week! Simply click on the link to activate your Stylist app download from either the Apple store or Google Play and enjoy!
Images: Netflix
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.