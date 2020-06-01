Say hello to your classic tale of ‘boy meets girl’, with a twist…

Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? You may feel as if you’ve exhausted all your options during the coronavirus lockdown, but the streaming platform is posed to drop a wealth of new films and TV shows. Among them, of course, is the much-anticipated Revolutionary Love, which will finally be available to stream from 1 June. For those who haven’t heard of the K-drama, though, don’t despair. Here’s everything you need to know before you start watching… So, what’s the plot of Netflix’s Revolutionary Love? In a nutshell? A narcissistic, carefree heir falls in love with a working-class woman.

You may also like Netflix in June 2020: the best new films and TV shows coming this month

Maybe just a little more detail?

Fine. Much like Disney’s The Princess & The Frog, Revolutionary Love tells the story of a good-for-nothing heir, Byun Hyuk* (Choi Si-won), who is cut off from his family after causing way too much trouble. The result of this? You guessed it: he has to a) find a job and b) do some actual work for once in order to make ends meet. This goes down… ooh, about as well as you’d expect it to. As he gets to grips with his new life, our hero falls head-over-heels in love with Baek Jun (Kang So-ra), a hard-working woman with multiple part-time jobs under her belt. At first, it seems as if they have very little in common. Nothing at all, in fact. However, with Jun’s help and guidance, Huk slowly finds himself growing out of his sheltered, privileged existence and taking charge of his life. *The name Byun Hyuk means “revolution” in Korean, thus the title of Revolutionary Love.

Revolutionary Love on Netflix: Byun Hyuk falls head-over-heels for Baek Jun

Who stars in Netflix’s Revolutionary Love? This K-drama keeps things simple with a close-knit cast of characters. The main three you need to watch out for are: Byun Hyuk (Choi Si-won) An unemployed third-generation chaebol who hides his true identity as the second son of a wealthy family. Baek Jun (Kang So-ra) A hardworking young woman who funds her education with a number of part-time jobs. Kwon Jae-hoon (Gong Myung) The chief of a secretarial team at a company owned by Byun Hyuk’s family. The TV series also stars Kim Ye-won, Lee Jae-yoon, Kyeon Mi-ri, among others.

You may also like Netflix in April 2020: the best new films and TV shows coming this month

What are people saying about Netflix’s Revolutionary Love? The K-drama originally aired on tvN (a South Korean nationwide general entertainment network ) in 2017, where it was warmly received by viewers. Indeed, some 95% said they liked this TV show. One fan, writing up an audience review for Google, noted: “There’s not an episode in this series where I didn’t laugh out loud. And yet, at the same time, it hits so deeply.” Another enthused: “This is the best drama I’ve ever seen!” And still one more said: “I really recommend this drama [for its] interesting and unpredictable [story]. I could not wait to find out what would happen next!” Over on Twitter, meanwhile, people seem well and truly stoked that the show is coming to Netflix.

“{This is] one way to enjoy my safe-at-home time,” tweeted one. Another posted (in full caps): “FINALLY!!! REVOLUTIONARY LOVE IS ON NETFLIX AND, AH, I’M GONNA WATCH IT NEXT (again lol).” Still one more tweeted: “Revolutionary Love is available on Netflix. I can’t wait to see it again!” And another said: “Revolutionary Love is so underrated because of the timing and its completely mismatched marketing… but it’s one of Si-won’s best and most heartfelt performances. “I hope more people discover it through Netflix and come to love it.”

You may also like Michelle Obama’s Becoming is now a must-watch Netflix documentary

How many episodes of Netflix’s Revolutionary Love are there? The show is made up of 16 episodes, each of which clocks in at just over an hour in length. So fair warning: you’re going to have to commit some serious time to this K-drama… and you’re definitely going to need to get through the first four episodes before things really get good, according to die-hard fans on Twitter. That being said, though, there’s a reason Revolutionary Love has so many die-hard fans in the first place. With kilig-inducing, heart-wrenching and comedic scenes, as well as unpredictable plot twists, it’s definitely worth adding to your binge list.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day Enter your email address Let's go!