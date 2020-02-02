We’ve only just finished watching season three, let alone get excited for season four, but plans for the fifth season of The Crown are already well underway.

In a new statement from the award-winning drama’s creator and writer Peter Morgan, it has been confirmed that the show’s fifth season will also be its last, an announcement which is sure to be a disappointment for the more than 73m households worldwide who have watched the show.

“At the outset I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop,” Morgan said. “I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision.”