Whether it’s a new article “exposing” Meghan Markle’s not-so-secret past, or a look at Kate Middleton’s latest red-carpet style, the stories we see in the press make one thing very clear: the world is completely obsessed with the British Royal Family. Combine that with a star-studded cast, some pretty fabulous costumes and a handful of standout locations, and you’ve got a winning equation in the form of Netflix’s The Crown.

While it was recently announced that the award-winning drama, which first aired in 2016, would end after five seasons (it was originally planned to be six), the third season of The Crown only landed on Netflix at the end of last year, so we still have two more seasons to enjoy.