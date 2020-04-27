Directed by La La Land’s Damien Chazelle, here’s what you need to know about Netflix’s new jazz drama, The Eddy.

There’s no point denying it: in the age of coronavirus, Netflix is god. Throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, the streaming platform has kept us entertained with its plethora of unmissable TV and film content. And, from documentaries like Tiger King, to movies like Dangerous Lies, it’s given us plenty to talk about. And that’s in spite of the fact we’ve all , either voluntarily or involuntarily, been confined to our homes for well over a month now.

With lockdown set to continue, though, you’d better believe that Netflix is still working hard to bring the goods. So what’s next on the must-watchlist? Why, it’s The Eddy, of course. Here’s everything we know about the show so far.

Who is behind Netflix’s The Eddy? The series is a prestige production, with Academy Award-winner Damien Chazelle in the director’s chair, BAFTA-winning writer Jack Thorne (Shameless, His Dark Materials) penning the scripts, and Grammy-winning composer Glen Ballard handling the music. Is it any wonder, then, so many people are eagerly awaiting the premiere of Netflix’s limited series? What’s the plot of Netflix’s Hollywood? The official description on Netflix keeps it short and sweet: “A jazz club owner deals with the everyday struggles of running a live music venue in Paris.” If you need a little more to go on though, the show’s title refers to the Parisian jazz club – not the pristine Paris seen by tourists, but the graffiti-covered areas known only to city locals – at the centre of the story. Owned by Farid (Tahar Rahim) and Elliot (André Holland), it soon becomes clear that this chalk-and-cheese duo aren’t seeing eye-to-eye when it comes to running their business. “We can’t afford to be empty,” says Farid. “We can’t afford to be bad,” replies Elliot. Farid soon turns to questionable methods in order to keep the club up and running. And, just before Elliot cottons on to his business partner’s dodgy tactics, his 16-year-old daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) flies in from New York, desperate to escape her mum’s creepy new husband. Can Elliott help his daughter, save his club, avoid the dangerous criminals nipping at his heels, be there for The Eddy’s band, and finally come to terms with the crippling grief he has been fighting since the death of his son? Is there a trailer for Netflix’s The Eddy? Indeed there is. Check it out:

Who stars in Netflix’s The Eddy? As well as Rahim, Holland, and Stenberg, The Eddy also boasts the creative talents of Leïla Bekhti, Tcheky Karyo, Joanna Kulig, Melissa George, and Alexis Manenti. How many episodes of Netflix’s The Eddy will there be? Don’t worry, this isn’t a show that’s going to demand major time commitment: it’s a limited-series, so there will only be eight episodes to binge-watch.

When will The Eddy be available to stream on Netflix? We don’t have long to wait: Murphy’s new TV project will land on 8 May 2020, so be sure to mark that date in your calendars, stat! What is the overall vibe of Netflix’s The Eddy? Well, the show’s tagline reads: “Music beats everything.” With that in mind, then, we’re thinking… ooh, emotional drama, toe-tapping tunes, and a heart-melting story about a father and daughter’s fractured relationship. Sounds good, right?

