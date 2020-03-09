This terrifying Netflix film is already trending on Twitter – and for good reason.

There’s nothing we love more than a good Netflix horror, as our fascination with Ares, Typewriter and The Haunting of Hill House has well and truly proven. Now, the streaming platform has another terrifying film to add to the mix: The Platform. The Platform premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the People’s Choice Award for Midnight Madness. Since then, it has racked up a cool 82% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes – and, later this month, will finally be unveiled to the public via Netflix.

Suffice to say, people are very excited. So much so, in fact, that The Platform has been steadily trending on Twitter for the past few days. “This looks scary on so many levels,” wrote one excited horror fan. Another added: “They’re comparing The Platform to Parasite, and I can’t wait to watch!” And still one more said: “Yo, The Platform looks GOOOOOOD!!!”

We completely agree, to be honest. Here’s everything we know about Netflix’s The Platform so far. What’s the plot of Netflix’s The Platform? The Platform focuses on a collection of prisoners in a stacked prison where the only food available to inmates is the leftovers of those people above them. Of course, this doesn’t bode well for prisoners in the lower levels. Some starve to death. Some brutally attack their fellow inmates in order to get their hands on the food they so desperately need. And some partake in a little (un)healthy cannibalism.

Netflix's The Platform shines a spotlight on the worst impulses of human nature.

Essentially, it’s a nightmare – one entirely focused on the worst impulses of human nature to abandon people in the service of your own needs. Is there a trailer for Netflix’s The Platform? Absolutely, and it’s seriously disturbing. Check it out:

Who is in the cast of Netflix’s The Platform? The Spanish film’s cast includes Iván Massagué, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor, Emilio Buale Coka and Alexandra Masangkay. Who directed Netflix’s The Platform? The film is the directorial debut of Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. What are critics saying about Netflix’s The Platform? Only good things, as it happens. Now’s Norman Wilner said the “high-concept horror movie” is “grotesque and compelling, like grindhouse Buñuel. And it never blinks.” Elsewhere, Variety’s Amy Nicholson wrote that The Platform’s “minimalist fury feels like the plays of Samuel Beckett.” Cinapse’s Dan Tabor said the film’s “shocking and cerebral nature” is a genre game-changer. And Fotogramas’ Mireia Mullor branded the “conceptual dystopia” as “impeccable”. Essentially, the critics love it. All that remains to be seen, we guess, is whether the general public will, too.

Why are people comparing Netflix’s The Platform to Parasite? Much like Parasite – which was named Best Picture at the 2020 Academy Awards – The Platform is a sharp social satire, taking a sideways look at the damage caused by our class system. When is The Platform going to be available on Netflix? The film will be available to stream from 20 March, so mark that date in your diaries, stat.

