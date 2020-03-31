For many of us, Netflix marathons are the only thing keeping us going while social distancing. From the newest drop of escapist Studio Ghibli films, to 30-minute feel-good comedies, there’s something to serve the full range of emotions that we’re all currently experiencing. And the Netflix Party app means that we don’t need to watch anything alone during lockdown.

But there’s one show what everyone seems to have connected with at this weird time, and it’s totally unexpected.