Life

Netflix’s Tiger King fans: this Louis Theroux documentary should be your next watch

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Netflix: Tiger King

In need of another bizarre but brilliant documentary like Tiger King? You might want to dig into the Louis Theroux archive, where you’ll find a surprise appearance from Joe Exotic.

For many of us, Netflix marathons are the only thing keeping us going while social distancing. From the newest drop of escapist Studio Ghibli films, to 30-minute feel-good comedies, there’s something to serve the full range of emotions that we’re all currently experiencing. And the Netflix Party app means that we don’t need to watch anything alone during lockdown.

But there’s one show what everyone seems to have connected with at this weird time, and it’s totally unexpected.

You may also like

Netflix in April 2020: the best new films and TV shows coming this month

Tiger King is a seven-part documentary series that looks at rival big cat enclosures in the US. It follows Joseph Maldonado-Passage – aka Joe Exotic – and his Oklahoma exotic-animal park. What ensues is a bizarre and addictive story that leads to Exotic’s arrest in connection with murder-for-hire. 

We won’t give any spoilers away, but strap yourself in for a bumpy ride if you’re yet to sit down and watch it.

Tiger King is the biggest show on Netflix right now.
Tiger King is the biggest show on Netflix right now.

The show is such a hit that it has been rated the most popular show right now on Rotten Tomatoes. So, chances are, you’ve already raced through it. The big question now is: what next? What show is going to feed your new obsession for the downright bizarre and dangerous? 

Cue: Louis Theroux. 

In his 2011 documentary, America’s Most Dangerous Pets, Theroux spends time with an Oklahoma man who has bred and collected over 150 tigers. And that man is Joe Exotic!

You may also like

Great British Bake Off: “33 thoughts I had while watching the Louis Theroux episode”

Theroux also visits the woman who privately owns one of America’s largest collections of chimpanzees and finds himself in uncomfortably close contact with a number of big cats and dangerous primates. 

Watch the trailer for Louis Theroux: America’s Most Dangerous Pets

Basically: it’s a must for fans who are just looking to get Theroux this (sorry) during isolation.

And the best thing is that you can stream it for free on BBC iPlayer.

Images: Netflix

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

Stylist Daily