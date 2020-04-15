This new Netflix show is basically Love Island, but with more robots and far stricter rules about physical contact…

How much longer will the coronavirus lockdown continue here in the UK? Quite frankly, we’ve no idea – but some dark and secret part of us almost hopes that it goes on long enough for us to get through Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle. This absolutely wild new dating show is basically the streaming platform’s answer to Love Island, albeit with one key difference. And it’s one key difference which makes it feel wholly relatable in this ongoing Covid-19 quarantine, too. Here’s everything you need to know about the show. What’s the premise of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle?

It’s simple enough: Netflix has put 10 of the “hottest” and “horniest” singles they could find in a beach house. A beach house in a tropical paradise, no less. So far, so Love Island… but then comes the big twist: the singletons have a chat with a virtual chaperone, who informs them that they have the opportunity to win $100,000 if they can abstain from all sexual contact. “As if some robot is telling me I can’t do anything!” exclaims one of the contestants. It’s basically the sexy version of social distancing, minus the threat of a deadly disease. As Netflix puts it in their synopsis: “No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind… in this luxury no-bone zone, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?”

Does Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle have a trailer? You bet your bottom dollar, it does, and it lays out the rules very clearly: contestants cannot kiss or engage in any sexual activities of any kind. If they do, some of the money will be deducted from the prize pot. Check it out:

In the teaser, we hear Lana (that’s the “robot” chaperone, keep up) explain to the contestants why they can’t kiss. “This retreat is to help you gain deeper, emotional connections,” she says. Intriguing… Who makes up the cast of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle? From the UK, we have Chloe Veitch, David Birtwistle and Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke. Representing Ireland, we have Nicole O’Brien. Canada has supplied Francesca Farago as tribute. Harry Jowsey hails from Australia. And, entering the ring on behalf of the USA, we have Haley Cureton, Matthew Smith, Rhonda Pal and Sharron Townsend. All of them are ridiculously good looking, of course, and most are models, semi-professional sports stars, hopeful actors and Instagram influencers in the making.

Why are people excited about Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle? Well, lots of reasons. Firstly, we’re all locked indoors and in desperate need of some distraction. Secondly, it promises high-stakes drama. Thirdly, it features contestants from all over the world. And fourthly? Well, the trailer implies that – unlike so many other dating shows – this one will feature LGBTQ+ relationships. Although, looking at the line-up, we’re still not quite there in terms of visible diversity.

How many episodes of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle will there be? The new dating series will consist of eight episodes, all of which will be available when the show lands on Netflix this Friday – just in time for a weekend of binge-watching. When is Too Hot To Handle released on Netflix? Too Hot to Handle drops on Netflix in the UK on Friday 17 April. We’ll see you on the sofa, yeah?

