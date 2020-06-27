The Netflix series will look at a range of unsolved mysteries, from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter.

True crime addicts will no doubt remember – or at least have heard of – Unsolved Mysteries, the classic documentary series which first aired way back in 1987. Now, well over 20 years since the show wrapped up NBC and CBS, Netflix has joined forces with original creators Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove (and Shawn Levy, the producer of Stranger Things) to reboot and revamp the TV show for 2020 audiences. Which means, you guessed it, we’re going to spend our summer poring over inexplicable events from all over the world.

With that in mind, then, here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s Unexplained Mysteries. So, what is Netflix’s Unexplained Mysteries about? The clue’s in the title, folks. The reboot, much like the original series, will look at a range of (ahem) unsolved mysteries. And that could mean pretty much anything, from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. But here’s where things get really interesting. Rather than tie things up neatly and present you with the full package, the show’s creators are relying on you, the viewer, to help them get to the bottom of things. “Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery,” reads a statement from Netflix. That’s right: just like in the original series, each episode will end with a chance for viewers to send in any relevant information or tips to a law enforcement agency. And it’s worth noting that, so far, Unsolved Mysteries has helped solve over 260 cases. So, yeah, you could very well make a difference. Is there a trailer for Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries? There sure is, and you can watch it below:

Spooky, huh? It seems Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries will maintain the chilling feeling viewers loved about the original, while also telling the stories through the lens of a premium documentary series. What cases will Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries be focusing upon? So far, we know the titles and synopses for the first six episodes in the revival (as per People). They are as follows: Mystery on the Rooftop: the dead body of a newlywed is found in a Baltimore Hotel eight days after he disappeared.

the dead body of a newlywed is found in a Baltimore Hotel eight days after he disappeared. 13 Minutes: a local hairdresser disappears in daylight, leaving behind her teenage son.

a local hairdresser disappears in daylight, leaving behind her teenage son. House of Terror: a French man’s wife is found buried under the porch of their home.

a French man’s wife is found buried under the porch of their home. No Ride Home: a 23-year-old never returned home from a party he attended with friends in a rural Kansas town.

a 23-year-old never returned home from a party he attended with friends in a rural Kansas town. Berkshire’s UFO: residents of the Massachusetts town are convinced they saw a UFO in 1969.

residents of the Massachusetts town are convinced they saw a UFO in 1969. Missing Witness: when a stepdaughter confesses to helping her mother dispose of her stepfather’s body, she suddenly disappears.

What have people said about Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries? In a statement, Meurer and Cosgrove reflected on the “life-changing power” of the show, which evolved from three specials produced for NBC in 1985. “It’s gratifying to know we’ve had an impact on people’s lives,” they said. Levy also issued a statement about his involvement in the new iteration of Unsolved Mysteries, noting that the revival “is very loyal to the things we all love about the brand” and even uses the same title music. How many episodes of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries will there be? 12 brand new episodes will be dropping on the streaming site. When will Unsolved Mysteries land on Netflix? The docuseries will be coming to Netflix on 1 July 2020, with the first six episodes of the show dropping on this date. The other half will follow later in the year, although Netflix has yet to confirm when this will be. To find out more about Unsolved Mysteries, and find out what else will be landing this July, check out our pick of the best films and TV shows coming to Netflix here.

