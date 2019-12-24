Virgin River is the feel-good holiday watch you didn’t know you needed

Sure, it might be the most wonderful time of the year, but it is also the most hectic.

There’s holiday traffic, burgeoning social calendars, champagne on school nights and wading through fellow frazzled shoppers, packed in like sardines.

You have to seek refuge from the chaos when and where you can: a five-minute tea break, a 20-minute meditation or a 40-minute Netflix episode, which, in our opinion, is best prescribed snuggled under a duvet with a glass of wine and some Quality Street.