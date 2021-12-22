Christmas 2020 was challenging to say the least. For many of us, our usual festive plans were upended as strict lockdown restrictions enveloped much of the country. With Covid cases soaring and concerns over the rise of a new variant, we were forced to stay home and unable to celebrate with our family and friends.

Although stringent measures were necessary, the reality of spending the festive period away from loved ones was incredibly tough. We were sad, disappointed and angry. After all, Christmas is all about tradition, whether that’s spending Christmas Eve in the local pub with old school friends or a Boxing Day walk with the whole family.