The language we use is shaped by the society we live in, which explains why it changes so much. We’ve all got an older family member from another generation who proves this during an uncomfortable conversation at an annual get-together, right? Then, there are all the dating terms we have to keep up with. And it wasn’t so long ago that Brexit meant absolutely nothing (arguably, this is still true).

New words are officially added to the Collins Dictionary every year to reflect this. And, with 2019 being one hell of a rollercoaster, the latest additions say a lot about what’s happened this year.