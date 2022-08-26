The new hobby dilemma: why are so many of us afraid to be beginners?

But why is this? Sarah Challacombe, an integrative humanistic therapist at Resilience Zone, believes it’s got something to do with the fear many of us have about being ‘wrong’. “There is an assumption that when we’re grown-up we have the answers, so to admit that we don’t always have them can be intimidating,” she says.

“As we get older the idea of doing something new or different can be uncomfortable and scary. Through life experience, we’re more aware of the reality and consequences if we fail at something. There may also be people in our lives who we don’t want to let down or look ‘silly’ in front of.”

Even if we try to resist it, social media also leads us to compare our skills to others – and that kind of self-talk can also be incredibly limiting, Challacombe explains. “We compare ourselves to others who we identify with as being like us, so seeing them further ahead can be intimidating. In this way, the fear of starting something new can be so overwhelming that we don’t even give ourselves the chance to try, so we stay within our comfort zone.”