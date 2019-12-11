Home Alone remake: the hilarious cast has been revealed, and fans have thoughts
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Three cast members have been revealed for the Home Alone reboot, but fans still aren’t very happy with the whole thing. Here’s everything we know do far.
Home Alone is, undoubtedly, one of the most beloved Christmas films out there for many a 90s kid. Released in 1990, it launched the career of Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister. Just in case anyone reading has been living underneath a rock for the past 29 Christmases: Kevin thinks all his dreams have come true at once when he wakes up to find his family has “disappeared”. But he soon learns – after many hilarious, heart-warming and often terrifying lessons – that his family is actually the only thing he wants back for Christmas.
So, when a Disney+ remake of Home Alone was announced earlier this year, it wasn’t exactly met with a warm reception. And that’s understandable. Why touch a classic that’s so dear to many people’s hearts? But, as recent remakes have proven to us, some films often pull off a reboot. Just look at last year’s A Star Is Born and Mary Poppins Returns. And this month’s trailer for the upcoming Mulan film is far from disappointing.
But just in case you’re still feeling a little dubious about the whole thing, the cast has now been announced – and the stars are properly hilarious.
Variety reports that Ellie Kemper – best known for the lead role in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – will star in the film. She will be joined by Rob Delaney (Catastrophe, Deadpool 2) and newcomer Archie Yates. Yates recently had his breakout role in the Golden Globe-nominated Jojo Rabbit, playing the title character’s lovable best friend.
However, we shouldn’t assume that Yates will play Kevin, while Kemper and Delaney portray his parents. Their roles are yet to be confirmed, and the Variety report suggests that all three actors will play new characters.
What we do know is that Dan Mazer (Borat, Bruno) is on board to direct the film from a script by SNL writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.
This all sounds quite promising, right? Well, many fans who still aren’t happy with the whole thing have taken to Twitter to express their opinions.
Referring to the many sequels that followed the first Home Alone film, one fan wrote: “Not that this cast isn’t great but honestly we got like 3 Home Alones already. I just want y’all to put the money and energy into original content please.”
Another fan gave a lesson in the perfect backhanded compliment, writing: “If ANYONE can make this HORRIBLE IDEA work, it’s @mikeyfuntime – his @SNL stuff is genius. But I really think a #HomeAlone reboot is blasphemous… #DisneyPlus.”
And a third praised Yates, saying: “Whatever you may think of reboots, Archie Yates is an absolute star. If you have to cast someone, these guys are them. #HomeAlone.”
One optimistic fan stayed positive and commented: “I love Ellie Kemper aka @KimmySchmidt so yeah I’m gonna give this a go.”
And this tweet offered a very exciting idea: “Please tell me Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper are the robbers. PLEASE.”
The movie will be produced by Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson, and it marks the first project to be produced by Twentieth Century Fox for Disney Plus.
But, for now, that’s all we know for now. Luckily, there are plenty of Christmas films to get us through this year in the meantime.
Images: Getty, Disney