Home Alone remake: the hilarious cast has been revealed, and fans have thoughts

So, when a Disney+ remake of Home Alone was announced earlier this year, it wasn’t exactly met with a warm reception. And that’s understandable. Why touch a classic that’s so dear to many people’s hearts? But, as recent remakes have proven to us, some films often pull off a reboot. Just look at last year’s A Star Is Born and Mary Poppins Returns. And this month’s trailer for the upcoming Mulan film is far from disappointing.

But just in case you’re still feeling a little dubious about the whole thing, the cast has now been announced – and the stars are properly hilarious.