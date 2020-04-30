Channel the happiness habit of great home design with our pick of new season homeware accessories.
Vibrant home design isn’t just Instagram fodder – it also has a tangible impact on our mood. In a 2011 study, scientists from University College London found that looking at something beautiful stimulates dopamine in the brain, creating the same kind of pleasure as being in love.
In her best-selling book The Year Of Living Danishly, author Helen Russell explores this link, laying out the relationship between the Danes’ passion for sleek interiors (this is homeland of big-name designers such as Arne Jacobsen, the inventor of the Egg Chair, and tech gurus Bang & Olufsen) and Denmark’s famously high happiness levels.
“Denmark is very much a design society, and this plays quite a big part in happiness,” Anne-Louise Sommer, director of the Design Museum Denmark, remarks in the book.
The good news is, you don’t need top-of-the-range furniture, or even a sparse Scandi style aesthetic, to tap into this happiness habit. Whatever personally brings you joy should do the trick, and small design accents work just as well as more dramatic statements.
These fresh-in homeware accessories promise to bring a new lease of life to your home without breaking the bank. From bold pops of colour to lovingly constructed silhouettes, they celebrate the rich art of design in subtle yet powerful ways.
Come catch a little inspiration and perhaps a happiness hit of your own with a browse through the design world’s best and brightest new homeware ideas.
The best kitchenware: pattern pop bowls
Brighten up your breakfast routine with these hand-painted pattern pop bowls by West Elm. A dash of abstract art with your cornflakes will fuel that creative streak like nothing else.
The best chair: rope swing hammock
This fresh addition to La Redoute’s new summer range means you can conjure up a little escapist zen wherever you happen to be (garden or indoors). Team with a few brightly coloured cushions for a napping spot you’ll never leave.
The best accessory: signature plant pot
You’ll never forget to water your plants again with this architectural-style pot catching your eye. Simple yet chic, it’s brimming with the minimal design style of Scandi brand Skandium.
The best lighting: lamp with jute base
Lamps are a great way of adding layers to a room, with pools of light creating a warm, cosy ambiance. We love the understated feel of this rustic Zara Home design, with a cream shade and textural jute base.
The best cushion: palm print pink
We could all do with a little tropicalia in our lives around now, and this bold palm print cushion fits the bill perfectly. Give your sofa that extra layer of pop, and spirit yourself away to Brazilian island nights (yes, even when you’re watching EastEnders).
The best wall fitting: Bali rattan shelf
Beach vibes aplenty are promised with this natural rattan display shelf. The pared-back yet unique design will liven up your wall space, and requires only a few well-placed items to bring that Bali coastal concept alive.
The best glasses: ocean blue goblets
Goblets are the new glasses – they fit more in for a start. This set of four from the trendsetters over at Anthropologie features a textured deep blue glass to refract the light. The ideal companion for long nights filled with booze and laughter.
The best fabric: striped tablecloth
Tablecloths are firmly back in vogue and this exuberant striped number will bring instant cheer to your dining space. The multicoloured Arket design is woven from yarn-dyed cotton.
The best table: colour block nesting tables
Made’s signature simplicity comes to the fore with these two nesting tables. Fitting neatly under one another, the confident design will add a modern block of colour to your lounge or home office space without overdoing it.
The best mirror: small gold table mirror
This jewel-toned table mirror from Graham and Green has an exhibitional quality to it, with beautifully carved contours. It brings a lovely touch of old-school Hollywood glamour, either for your make-up table or a bathroom shelf.
The best print: Breathe poster
Online art supplier Juniqe is the stomping ground for standout contemporary prints that come at a snip. The minimal line art coupled with a fresh colour code in a work titled Breathe is typical of the treasures you can find here.
Images: Brands’ own and main image courtesy of La Redoute
Anna Brech
Anna Brech is a freelance journalist and former editor for stylist.co.uk. Her six-year stint on the site saw her develop a vociferous appetite for live Analytics, feminist opinion and good-quality gin in roughly equal measure. She enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content but has a soft spot for books and escapist travel content.