Channel the happiness habit of great home design with our pick of new season homeware accessories.

Vibrant home design isn’t just Instagram fodder – it also has a tangible impact on our mood. In a 2011 study, scientists from University College London found that looking at something beautiful stimulates dopamine in the brain, creating the same kind of pleasure as being in love. In her best-selling book The Year Of Living Danishly, author Helen Russell explores this link, laying out the relationship between the Danes’ passion for sleek interiors (this is homeland of big-name designers such as Arne Jacobsen, the inventor of the Egg Chair, and tech gurus Bang & Olufsen) and Denmark’s famously high happiness levels.

“Denmark is very much a design society, and this plays quite a big part in happiness,” Anne-Louise Sommer, director of the Design Museum Denmark, remarks in the book.

The good news is, you don’t need top-of-the-range furniture, or even a sparse Scandi style aesthetic, to tap into this happiness habit. Whatever personally brings you joy should do the trick, and small design accents work just as well as more dramatic statements. These fresh-in homeware accessories promise to bring a new lease of life to your home without breaking the bank. From bold pops of colour to lovingly constructed silhouettes, they celebrate the rich art of design in subtle yet powerful ways. Come catch a little inspiration and perhaps a happiness hit of your own with a browse through the design world’s best and brightest new homeware ideas.