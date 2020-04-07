5 podcast series to devour over the bank holiday weekend

From an essential Tiger King podcast to a deeply intimate portrait of Dolly Parton, these Easter treats for your ears are perfect for when your eyes need a break.

We’ve all been spending a lot more time staring at screens lately, from living our best WFH lives to smashing a Zoom pub quiz. As fun as winning that virtual trophy is, though, it’s enough to give us neck ache. That’s why, for the upcoming Easter weekend, we’ll be closing down our laptop lids, opening up whatever chocolate we can lay our hands on and switching off from our always-on culture. For when you could use a little light entertainment, these five podcast series are (quite literally) a sight for sore eyes. Every episode is available to download right now, so you’ll be able to complete the entire series this weekend, too. Plug in, switch off and tuck in to the ones we’re most excited about…

Joe Exotic: Tiger King

Presented by Wondery, and hosted by journalist Robert Moor, this five-episode podcast is for those of you who still share every meme you see about the hit Netflix series Tiger King. Moor spent four years covering Joe Exotic and, fun fact, told American TV host Andy Cohen that he’d love to cast Margot Robbie as Exotic in a future TV adaptation. In these seven episodes (not to mention some bonus episodes, too), you’ll hear exclusive interviews and meet more characters to keep you occupied until the new Netflix episode drops. Listen here

Dolly Parton’s America

We could all use a little more Dolly in our lives, and this nine-part series is one of the best celebrity podcast profiles around. Fantastically produced and incredibly intimate, it offers a deeply personal portrait of the much-loved country icon. An easy listening tonic for our current times. Listen here

The Last Days of August

Following on from his hugely successful podcast series The Butterfly Effect, author and journalist Jon Ronson returns to the porn industry once again with this darker, seven-episode investigation – about an adult film star who killed herself at just 23. Listen here

Sex Power Money with Sara Pascoe

Not only is comedian Sara Pascoe one of our favourite podcast guests ever (her episode on last week’s Off Menu Podcast being a prime example), she’s also an excellent hostess. Made as a companion to her second book Sex Power Money, this insightful eight-episode series sees Pascoe interview people with experience working in the sex industry, and explore the history, ethics and stigma attached to sex work. Listen here

Dirty John

