There’s no denying that setting goals is a tricky business. We all have things we want to achieve in life, but just thinking about our dreams isn’t enough to make them happen. And while we all know that making a plan – and sticking to it – is the best way to make sure we’re staying on track, putting that plan in place is half the battle.

Setting ourselves big goals like “get promoted” or “save money” may seem tempting as we enter a new year, but when we fail to break those large-scale ambitions down into smaller, achievable steps, we set ourselves up for failure. There’s also the nature of the goals – and how realistic they really are – to consider.

So if you’re looking to set yourself some goals in 2020 – and actually achieve them – you may be wondering where to start. That’s why we sought the help of Daniel Fryer, a qualified psychotherapist and author of the new book The Four Thoughts That F*ck You Up… And How To Fix Them.