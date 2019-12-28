The TV star went on to thank her fans for their continued support as she acknowledged her incredible rise to fame since winning the BBC programme.

“I have had an exhilarating and exciting few years and I have done weird, wonderful and scary things. Long may it continue. Thanks to all the people who have supported me and believed in me and just made it all just a little bit easier. For all the love. For believing in me. Thank you! #ThankYou #Grateful #FeelingProud.”

Hussain, who describes herself as a “mamma and a maker” on her website, was a stay-at-home mother-of-three before she applied for The Great British Bake Off at the encouragement of her husband Abdul.

After wowing the judges with her extraordinary creations, Hussain launched a successful TV career, fronting a string of popular shows such as The Chronicles of Nadiya, Nadiya’s Family Favourites, Nadiya’s British Food Adventure, Nadiya’s Family Favourites and Time To Eat.