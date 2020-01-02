There are few debates more universally divisive than those concerning the “new year, new me” mantra. For some, the chance to leave the past year far behind is a welcome occurrence, while for others, the idea of changing everything simply because the planet took one more trip around the sun feels rather odd.

It’s a matter of personal preference, but from a mental health angle, the idea of completely disregarding our previous selves and feeling the need to completely transform ourselves can be a damaging one.

There’s definitely something to be said about using the start of a new year to establish new habits and reset some of your routines, but the commonly-accepted ideas that we need to lose weight, work harder or stop eating junk food to be a “better” version of ourselves can often be more harmful than good.