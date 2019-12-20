“Finding clarity”, she tells Stylist. “Because the fact is, there’s so much that we could do. People get confused and overwhelmed and say ‘Oh god, I’m tired even thinking about it, I need to lie down’. So clarity is number one.

“And the second thing is finding confidence. They get clarity and the next thing they say is ‘Oh, shit. Really? You think so? Honestly I don’t know.’ The thing is, if you’re going to create something different, something bigger, it’s going to be outside of your comfort zone because it’s beyond what you’ve done before. It’s beyond what you’re already comfortable with.

“There has to be a growth in confidence in order to let you grow bigger. Otherwise, you’re probably not going to achieve it. You’ll trip yourself up, you’ll slip back.”

Harold continues to explain the reasons people don’t stick to resolutions past 21 days.