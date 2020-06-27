A handful of MPs turned up to debate a pay rise for health and social care workers

During the debate, Labour MP for Pontypridd Alex Davies-Jones, said: “The coronavirus pandemic provides a unique opportunity to try and show our thanks and appreciation. Call me old fashioned but I’m not sure a hand clap or a medal quite cuts it.”

Conservative health minister Helen Whately said the debate should “not just about pay” but should seek to increase the number of doctors and nurses in the NHS.

Following the debate, Anthony Johnson, Registered Nurse and Lead Organiser for Nurses United told Nursing Notes: “The British public stand behind our nurses. It’s a shame that [fewer] than 20 MPs could be bothered to show their support for NHS staff on the frontlines.

“Actions speak louder than claps. We and the public will remember this.”