On 27 April, it was announced that families of frontline NHS and social care staff in England who die from coronavirus will be entitled to a £60,000 payment.

Confirming that 82 NHS and 16 social care workers had died so far during the outbreak, health secretary Matt Hancock announced the creation of a new life assurance scheme, funded by the taxpayer, which would support families.

Speaking about the decision, Hancock said he felt a “deep personal sense of duty that we must care for their loved ones.”

“Today, I am able to announce that the government is setting up a life assurance scheme for NHS and social care frontline colleagues,” he said.

“Families of staff who die from coronavirus in the course of their essential frontline work will receive a £60,000 payment.”