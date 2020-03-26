NHS workers are being warned to hide their passes because of thieves

NHS England is now finalising new advice that it will send to all 240 trusts in England, asking them to tell staff to be vigilant and to keep their ID badge hidden.

NHS chief nursing officer Ruth May, has said: “Our NHS staff are pulling out all the stops in the face of an unprecedented global health threat, so these reports are really concerning. We have seen some extraordinary acts of generosity from businesses and the public and this will not be overshadowed by the actions of an idiotic few, but I would urge everyone to show NHS staff the gratitude they deserve and help them to do what they do best.”

The horrible behaviour of these individuals is of course something we will not stand for. So let’s make sure we clap even harder when thanking the NHS tonight.

