The cost of living crisis is affecting us all. What’s an easy way to save energy while cooking?

I use this wonderful method that I was taught about 30 years ago from the wonderful Anna Del Conte for cooking pasta. When she’s got people coming for dinner, she doesn’t like the hassle of big pans of boiling water, so you bring the water to the boil, salt it, put the pasta in, boil it for two minutes then turn off the heat, put a clean tea towel on top of the pan, lid on, and leave it for the exact amount of time you would be boiling it. There’s less chance of overcooking. So for this particular recipe I cook the pasta like that. You really taste the sweet semolina of the spaghetti when you cook it in this way, it makes it deeper, sweeter, more pronounced. And instead of getting another pan to wash up to wilt spinach in, I just put the spinach in a colander and when you drain the pasta over it, it cooks it.

What varieties of pasta do you always have in?

I do have linguine but mostly I have spaghetti, orzo and ditalini [small tubes], and perhaps some pappardelle. But I actually feel spaghetti is the most important pasta.

What’s an interesting flavour to liven up a simple meal?

I get teased a bit at home for this, but I am so often to be found grating a bit of easy-peeler clementine into food. I love lemon, I couldn’t live without lemons, and yet I think orangey-ness in savoury cooking does something quite uplifting and people are often too apprehensive about that. I don’t want couscous to just be a blanket of starch – not that I have anything against a blanket of starch, ever, in my life.