As far as my mental health goes, I’d say I’m doing pretty well during lockdown. Sure, I’ve had a few rough days, but because I’m lucky enough to be working from home, I’ve been able to instil a nice routine which helps me to feel grounded during this weird time. If you asked me how I was feeling on any given day, my answer would either be “fine” or “tired” (falling asleep on the sofa is my new favourite activity).

But ask me that question just before I’m about to fall asleep at night, and my answer would be completely different. While throughout the day (and even the evening) I maintain that sense of relative calm, when I clamber into bed, switch off the lights and roll over, all hell breaks loose in my mind.