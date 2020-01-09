Nine Perfect Strangers: everything we know about the new series
Fans of Big Little Lies, there is a new Moriarty-style mystery to look forward to – and Melissa McCarthy is involved.
While there is still no word over whether we are getting a Big Little Lies third season, another Liane Moriarty is coming to the small screen to satisfy our unquenchable thirst for mystery, deception and drama in a small town.
Nine Perfect Strangers, based on Moriarity’s novel by the same name, is coming and if the cast is anything to go by: there is a lot to look forward to.
What is Nine Perfect Strangers about?
Nine Perfect Strangers is set at a remote wellness resort where nine stressed-out strangers go to get on a path to a better way of living. Each has their own reasons for visiting, from losing weight to getting over heartbreak.
The retreat is overseen by Masha (Nicole Kidman) a woman who is on a mission to reinvigorate their minds and bodies. Guests are invited to give up some of their worldly favourites, such as caffeine, sugar and technology.
Frances Welty, a former author who arrives at the retreat to mend a broken heart, soon becomes transfixed by the charismatic-yet-mysterious host: is there something sinister going or or does she simply want to help others find zen?
Who is involved in Nine Perfect Strangers?
Melissa McCarthy has been cast in the series alongside Kidman, Deadline has confirmed.
McCarthy is slated for the role of Francis, one of the titular women, and will also serve as an executive producer. This marks the Gilmore Girl star’s first leading TV role since her 2016 Emmy-winning performance in Mike & Molly.
The series also brings back together several members of the Big Little Lies team: author Moriarty, creator David E Kelley (who will serve as a co-showrunner and writer on the series), and star and executive producer Kidman.
Is there a trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers?
Not yet! Watch this space…
When will Nine Perfect Strangers air?
The limited series is set to debut on Hulu in 2021.
