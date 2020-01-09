What is Nine Perfect Strangers about?

Nine Perfect Strangers is set at a remote wellness resort where nine stressed-out strangers go to get on a path to a better way of living. Each has their own reasons for visiting, from losing weight to getting over heartbreak.

The retreat is overseen by Masha (Nicole Kidman) a woman who is on a mission to reinvigorate their minds and bodies. Guests are invited to give up some of their worldly favourites, such as caffeine, sugar and technology.

Frances Welty, a former author who arrives at the retreat to mend a broken heart, soon becomes transfixed by the charismatic-yet-mysterious host: is there something sinister going or or does she simply want to help others find zen?