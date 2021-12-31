I have always been a planner. I like schedules, set goals and manifestations, even though I’m not 100% sure I fully believe in the practice and, for better or worse, find myself subscribing to most of the arbitrary milestones of the year.

Birthday-induced “Who am I?” freak-outs, September resets and of course, the new year re-evaluation of every single thing in my life. They’re deadlines that keep me feeling like I’m on track, like I’m achieving enough. They’re also exhausting.

But now that 2022 has rolled around, I’ve noticed a difference in my behaviour. I’m not furiously listing everything I want to purge and bring into my life in the new year. If you asked me what my ‘goal’ for the next 12 months is right now, I’m not sure I’d be able to tell you.