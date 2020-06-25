Normal People will go down in history as one of the defining TV shows of lockdown. Alongside our obsession with Tiger King and that weekend where we binge-watched White Lines, Marianne and Connell’s story – and the romance, emotional turmoil and sexual tension that came with it – was the perfect escape from everything that was going on in the world.

If you’re still reeling over the end of the series (anyone else think they could have watched another 12 episodes?) you might just be in luck – Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal are returning to our screens this Friday for two special ‘follow-up’ episodes of the series. But it might not be the sequel you imagine.