After my Tuesday night viewing of episodes four and five I decided to call it quits on Normal People until the weekend because it was consuming my every thought. I hoped that if I wasn’t watching the TV show I could go about my day without staring blankly outside my window thinking about Connell and Marianne and wondering whether I will ever have a love like theirs.

Turns out I was wrong, even when I wasn’t watching it, I was still plagued by this thought (and many others, some of which I can’t write in this article).

Wednesday afternoon rolled around and procrastination from writing my weekly column was at its peak – I had dusted, hoovered, made a salad with more ingredients than is frankly necessary, with nothing else to I searched #Connellschain on Instagram. To my complete surprise NO ONE had posted anything! So, I decided to make the account: @connellschain.