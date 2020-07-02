Do Marianne and Connell stay together after Normal People? Paul Mescal isn’t so sure

It didn’t take long after Normal People landed on iPlayer before everyone was completely obsessed with it. The BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel was the perfect antidote to months spent in lockdown – with its strong characters, beautiful story and tear-jerking moments, it’s hardly surprising that so many of us fell in love with the series from the first episode.

It’s now been over a month after Normal People first appeared on our screens, but people are still keen for all the Connell and Marianne content they can get their hands on (there’s a reason why we named it one of the defining cultural moments of our first 100 days of lockdown, people). And of course, the biggest question on all of our minds since that fateful final episode is whether or not the on-again-off-again pair stay together in the end.