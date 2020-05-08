There’s an odd kind of comfort that comes from popping on that Alanis Morissette track you were obsessed with aged 15, or rifling through a stack of old school photos you’d long since forgotten about.

Nostalgia, it seems, is an emotion that delivers deep-rooted comfort – a subtle force that’s particularly beneficial during times of uncertainty.

A new study by the7Stars, the UK’s biggest independent media agency, has found that nostalgia is playing a key role in helping people to cope with the coronavirus lockdown.

The survey of 2,000 Brits found that nostalgia is being used to generate feelings of happiness (44%), comfort (41%), gratitude (32%) and relaxation (31%) – all calming states that promote wellbeing and positive mental health.