At the start of the Covid pandemic, when everything – especially staying in touch with family and friends and keeping yourself engaged with (or distracted from) the news cycle – seemed to involve either staring at your own reflection on Zoom or scrolling through doom-laden social media feeds, I was seriously in need of a project to focus on; ideally, something that didn’t involve me clutching my phone in a claw-like grasp and might give me a sense of achievement totally separate from my work.

Finally able to visit my family home once the restrictions had loosened slightly over the summer, I enlisted my mum (one of those people who is never not doing something) to teach me how to crochet. After learning how to do a few simple stitches, I soon got started on a colourful striped blanket.

August was a good time to begin a project like this, my mum explained, as by the time autumn came around, I’d have made enough of a blanket to keep me warm while I was sitting crocheting. I wasn’t totally convinced I’d stick it out long enough for this to come true: previous pandemic hobbies, from the cliché (making the obligatory banana bread) to the more obscure (trying to learn Danish under the watchful eye of the Duolingo owl) had fizzled out quickly. But there was something about the repetitive movements, the satisfaction of seeing the stitches grow, and the sheer concentration it required that kept me going.