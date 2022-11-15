Nostalgic hobbies are on the rise - and they’re seriously good for your mental health
Old-fashioned hobbies are on the rise, according to a new survey. We asked an expert about the benefits of unplugging and getting stuck into an analogue activity.
When was the last time you took some time to focus on your hobbies? Scratch that, when was the last time you actually had a hobby? For many of us, the day-to-day pressures of adulthood (busy work schedules, packed social lives, the ever-increasing mountain of life admin that piles up) mean that we leave behind the interests that we developed as children: these activities are almost always the first things to disappear from our weekly routine when we’re under pressure, or short on ‘me’ time.
According to a new survey, though, nostalgic hobbies including cross stitch, watercolour painting and knitting are enjoying a comeback, as they encourage crafters to put down their phones, stop scrolling and switch off from the stresses of modern life. Plus, with rising costs at the forefront of everyone’s minds right now, they’re also a relatively inexpensive way to give yourself a boost.
In skincare brand Neutrogena’s survey of 2,000 adults, one in four participants (27%) said that their old-school hobby brings them joy, while 25% said that it benefits their mental health. A further 26% admitted that they love their hobby because it allows them to step back from the demands of modern life, while 35% said that their interests played a key role in forming their identity.
Almost two-thirds (64%) of participants said they would encourage people without a hobby to find one, and 46% believe that it has become more fashionable to cultivate these interests in recent years.
“We shouldn’t underestimate the physical and mental benefits a ‘hands-on hobby’ can bring into our lives,” a Neutrogena spokesperson said. “Hobbies like sewing, painting or birdwatching might sound old-fashioned, but the relaxing and rewarding nature of these pursuits clearly isn’t lost on the British public.”
If your day job revolves around staring intently at a series of screens of varying sizes, and your usual downtime routine is more of the same, finding an ‘analogue’ hobby (ie an activity that forces you to put down your devices and really focus) can be a real game changer.
At the start of the Covid pandemic, when everything – especially staying in touch with family and friends and keeping yourself engaged with (or distracted from) the news cycle – seemed to involve either staring at your own reflection on Zoom or scrolling through doom-laden social media feeds, I was seriously in need of a project to focus on; ideally, something that didn’t involve me clutching my phone in a claw-like grasp and might give me a sense of achievement totally separate from my work.
Finally able to visit my family home once the restrictions had loosened slightly over the summer, I enlisted my mum (one of those people who is never not doing something) to teach me how to crochet. After learning how to do a few simple stitches, I soon got started on a colourful striped blanket.
August was a good time to begin a project like this, my mum explained, as by the time autumn came around, I’d have made enough of a blanket to keep me warm while I was sitting crocheting. I wasn’t totally convinced I’d stick it out long enough for this to come true: previous pandemic hobbies, from the cliché (making the obligatory banana bread) to the more obscure (trying to learn Danish under the watchful eye of the Duolingo owl) had fizzled out quickly. But there was something about the repetitive movements, the satisfaction of seeing the stitches grow, and the sheer concentration it required that kept me going.
According to Ali Ross, psychotherapist and UK Council for Psychotherapy spokesperson, nostalgic hobbies allow us to engage “with something physical that is present and tangible – a break from the virtual, screen-based time that dominates much of our active lives”.
Indeed, it’s near impossible to doomscroll when you’re wielding a crochet hook (it is, however, just about possible to keep up with what’s happening on the TV, although I’m sure my extremely patient housemates didn’t appreciate having to recap all the crucial Line Of Duty plot points I’d missed while counting stitches) and I found that focusing hard on making something forced all my other worries to the back of my mind.
“Being occupied in this way often softens our focus so that we can’t grapple with the more stressful, cognitively taxing things in our lives,” Ross adds. “It gives us a break from this and shows us that there is a world right in front of us, here and now.” As well as allowing us to slow down, activities like this are often “meditative and perspective providing”, he says, and the fact that we often “have something to show for it at the end, which can be gifted or shared” helps boost our sense of pride (in a good way).
So what are you waiting for? Making time for hobbies might not be easy, and when we’re constantly bombarded with things we should be doing to become better, more productive people, it can seem strangely self-indulgent – but it’s always worth it.
Images: Getty