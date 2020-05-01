When the coronavirus lockdown was first announced back in March, many people – including health minister Nadine Dorries – began waggling their eyebrows meaningfully and dropping extravagant hints about a possible ‘baby boom’ in nine months’ time. The implication being, of course, that anyone stuck indoors with their partners would be using all of that extra downtime to have sex.

As it turns out, though, a deadly pandemic isn’t as much of a turn-on for – to quote Bridget Jones – the ‘Smug Married’ couples of the world as everyone first assumed. Quite the opposite, in fact.

“Our sex life feels dry,” says Eva*. “We love each other and still have fun. But when we see each other every day it kind of makes things less enticing.”