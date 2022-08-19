Notting Hill Carnival: how the annual London event continues to be a home for body positivity – and what society could learn from it
Notting Hill Carnival presents a space where body positivity thrives and people can be themselves unapologetically. Stylist speaks to two women about their carnival experiences and how wider society could learn a thing or two.
The first time I went to Notting Hill Carnival was as a teenager (a little later than most, I know).
I remember a group of us excitedly making our way to west London (a real pilgrimage for us eastenders), carrying water bottles filled with alcohol we probably shouldn’t have been drinking and dressed in outfits we had spent weeks planning.
While we were buzzing with excitement leading up to carnival, nothing compared to actually being there. From the earth-shattering basslines that could be felt throughout the streets as speakers blared one song after another, and the tempting aroma of Caribbean food floating from the food stalls to the stages and most importantly the people – dancing, singing and grinding in unison and in celebration.
Attending Notting Hill Carnival is a true thrill for the senses and when you are of Caribbean heritage, that experience is amplified tenfold. Notting Hill Carnival is a homage to Caribbean culture in a country which was initially hostile to us and now sees millions join us in this annual fete. But amid the celebration, there’s something else you might notice at carnival, and that is the true and utter body liberation that can be found there.
People of all shapes and sizes can be seen wearing as much or as little as they like, without a care in the world – the way it should be. From vibrant, gem-encrusted costumes to crop tops and hotpants, no outfit is too bold, too form-fitting or too much. Everyone is free to wear what they want without dealing with a barrage of commentators and onlookers judging your outfit or whether you’re “fit” enough to wear it.
It’s a refreshing space to be in, coming from a society that often likes to dictate what looks good on who and what does and doesn’t work. Notting Hill Carnival and carnival culture as a whole is seemingly one place that says “fuck you” to some of society’s archaic body standards.
“Notting Hill Carnival was the first place I was exposed to what we now know as body positivity before it was a trend or a hashtag,” says Trina Nicole, a body positivity influencer and frequent Notting Hill Carnival attendee.
“I saw women of all body shapes and sizes with an abundance of confidence, wearing whatever they wanted, and they would receive such positive reactions from onlookers.”
Nicole, who is of St Lucian and Dominican heritage, grew up attending Notting Hill Carnival with her family and took part in her first carnival at the age of two.
“I was one of the lucky kids in costume, masquerading down the road on Children’s Day (Sunday) in front of the judges,” she recalls. “It gave me a level of confidence from such a young age and I saw first-hand how music and dance brought joy to so many people.
“It’s an electrify experience when everyone comes together in celebration of Caribbean culture, and it’s such a beautiful moment to look around and see that decades later it’s a place that brings people of all backgrounds together.”
Attending carnival from a young age opened Nicole’s eyes to a vast representation of different body types and it was the antithesis to the way body image was presented in school and the media.
“Within Caribbean culture, women with bigger thighs, big bums and breasts, cellulite, dimples and stretch marks are somewhat considered the norm, and so there was never shame attached to a voluptuous or curvy shape,” she says. “This highly contrasted the European standards of beauty I was also exposed to.”
“With that, I grew up seeing so much body liberation, particularly at carnival with women proudly showing off their bodies. I’m almost certain it had a positive impact on me and I grew up always feeling comfortable wearing whatever I felt like,” she adds. “Sometimes I feel like carnival doesn’t leave much room to be insecure about your body. Everybody is so busy having a good time that I’ve never experienced any body shaming of any sort.”
Monique Jamera, an estates executive and design lead for Jamaican Twist – the only Jamaican float in Notting Hill Carnival – agrees.
“We have a saying in St Lucia: ‘We don’t watch no face’. This means when we’re out in our costume, it’s our time,” she says. “We’re not there for your pleasure, it’s about who we feel as an individual and I think this is the attitude most women of any size have when they walk the streets of Notting Hill Carnival.”
Jamera was born and raised in east London to a Ghanian father and St Lucian mother and had a strong affinity to her Caribbean heritage and Notting Hill Carnival growing up.
“My mum worked for one of the first Black newspapers in the UK called West Indian World, so the journey of Afro Caribbeans in England and the importance of the origins of carnival have been instilled in me from an early age,” she says.
“Thinking back on my experiences as a child, I think Notting Hill Carnival was the first real massive cultural experience I had to help me identify who I am as a Black British woman. It helped me understand where I came from and also allowed me to see women of all shapes and sizes playing mas [dressing up in costume during carnival].”
Jamera has become even more involved in carnival since taking on the design lead for Jamaican Twist, which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, where she has produced 35 costumes for this year’s carnival.
“Costume production, just like any other project, requires planning and time management,” she says.
“Coordinating with multiple suppliers and clients to ensure the product is completed to standard and delivered on time is key. But it’s for the preservation and empowerment of the culture so it’s worth it. I can’t wait to see my art in movement on the roads.”
Seeing women of all sizes in their carnival garb is a beautiful sight. Jewelled tones bouncing off various shades of brown skin, headdresses standing taller than ever, and gems and sequins lighting up the streets of west London is something I can never get enough of seeing – and to see women wearing it while free from judgmental eyes is an important reminder that our bodies exist for ourselves. But why does carnival culture fully embrace body positivity at a time when society still struggles to?
“Well, historical context plays a huge part here,” says Nicole. “In the Caribbean, the carnival was a way to celebrate enslaved people’s freedom; reclaiming our culture and our bodies. I think it’s that same sense of freedom and body liberation that is expressed today at carnival.
“I have worn costumes to carnival on several occasions and have always felt like a goddess playing mas,” Nicole shares.
“Being adorned by sequins, rhinestones and gems, having a costume that hugs your figure in the right places, a headdress to crown you and the bright and bold feathers really seal the deal. It’s such an uplifting and empowering experience.”
Celebration is at the heart of carnival culture. Celebration of our heritage, our talent, our brilliance and our resilience. To see that come full circle is to see liberation in all its glory and that is ultimately what carnival is all about – and something wider society could definitely take note from.
“Representation matters and everybody is worthy and deserves to be seen,” says Nicole. “Seeing more bodies that look like mine makes me feel seen, which ultimately makes me feel good, but it also helps shape people’s attitudes about themselves and about people who are different from them.”
Images: Getty; Trina Nicole; Monique Jamera