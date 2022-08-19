People of all shapes and sizes can be seen wearing as much or as little as they like, without a care in the world – the way it should be. From vibrant, gem-encrusted costumes to crop tops and hotpants, no outfit is too bold, too form-fitting or too much. Everyone is free to wear what they want without dealing with a barrage of commentators and onlookers judging your outfit or whether you’re “fit” enough to wear it.

It’s a refreshing space to be in, coming from a society that often likes to dictate what looks good on who and what does and doesn’t work. Notting Hill Carnival and carnival culture as a whole is seemingly one place that says “fuck you” to some of society’s archaic body standards.

“Notting Hill Carnival was the first place I was exposed to what we now know as body positivity before it was a trend or a hashtag,” says Trina Nicole, a body positivity influencer and frequent Notting Hill Carnival attendee.

“I saw women of all body shapes and sizes with an abundance of confidence, wearing whatever they wanted, and they would receive such positive reactions from onlookers.”