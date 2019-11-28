It’s 2019. So why are UK police still publicly victim-blaming women?

You could be forgiven for thinking that in 2019, two years after the Me Too movement went viral, the world would be enlightened enough to stop blaming women for “taking a risk” by walking alone at night.

Yet, it seems Nottinghamshire Police didn’t quite get the memo that women are not the problem here.

The police force has been accused of “victim blaming” over a social media post, which has since been deleted, suggesting women should not be “taking a risk” by walking alone at night.

The post described an incident in which a woman in the area had been walking around 11pm when she noticed a man following her. When the man quickened his pace and pulled up his hood and scarf to cover his face, she phoned her husband and ran home. Thankfully, the man then disappeared.