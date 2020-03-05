Nearly 20 years ago Noughts and Crosses became one of the most impactful young adult novels to permeate the market.

You might have been its target audience at the time, greedily reading its pages on the school bus home. Maybe you came to it a little later, borrowing it from an older sibling. But even if you haven’t read it, you’ll likely have heard of it, especially Malorie Blackman’s powerful plot which flips British societal race roles by depicting black people in power and white people as the oppressed.

Its transition to the screen has been a long time coming. Critically acclaimed and adored by fans the world over, Noughts and Crosses not only tells a story of love and hope in the face of adversity that will stir anyone who reads it, it’s an important statement on how racism destroys lives.