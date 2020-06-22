“How it feels to be a black woman teaching anti-racism courses right now”

I’ve been feeling conflicted.

Since you’ve chosen to snuggle down in this cosy corner of the internet with me today, I’ll be honest with you. I take no joy in the uptake in my services as a teacher of a course on anti-racism being triggered by an abhorrent sequence of public and private murders on black bodies.

It often feels like pulling teeth, getting people to engage in diversity and inclusion, let alone anti-racism work. I mean, when you break it down in black and white (pun intended) it’s not pretty work is it? How many good, kind, well-meaning liberals, who vehemently reject the notion of racism, want to pay to be told they have inherent racism in them?

It’s why the last couple of weeks have felt like a beautiful disaster.