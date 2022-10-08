“We can all do little things consistently that have real impact,” she stresses. “Stay curious, and avoid the debate of who’s right, who’s wrong and who gets to maintain innocence. Lead with humility. There are always going to be things you don’t know or things to learn and do better by. But apologise, take responsibility and make change. That’s the key thing for me. It’s taking responsibility when we do get things wrong and knowing what you can do better next time.”

However, when we fall into the trap of not holding ourselves, and others around us, accountable, that’s when we can slip back into apathetic habits.

“We can read the books, but if we don’t take on the actions and the practises in the book, what’s the point? It’s like going to the gym and taking a photo. You can go to the gym to actively engage in and maintain wellbeing and mental health, or we can just go there and take a photo and post it on social media. One of those things is inconsequential and the other one is meaningful and intentional.”

“You have to make anti-racism an intentional practice because we’re so used to not centring Blackness. Racism has been so normalised in society so we have to be intentional with unlearning that.”