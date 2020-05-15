NOW TV: best new series and shows coming soon to the streaming platform

One of the smartest comedies of the last few years. This show written by and starring Issa Rae focuses on the life, loves and choices – the good, the bad, the messy – of protagonist Issa and her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji). Series four kicks off with Issa in planning mode for a big block party while Molly is navigating her new relationship. But their friendship, the bedrock to the show, is crumbling.

All episodes available from 23 June