NOW TV: best new series and shows coming soon to the streaming platform

Looking for your new TV obsession? We’ve rounded up the best new shows on Now TV from an intimate documentary about Hillary Clinton to the return of Insecure.
Insecure (Season 4)
One of the smartest comedies of the last few years. This show written by and starring Issa Rae focuses on the life, loves and choices – the good, the bad, the messy – of protagonist Issa and her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji). Series four kicks off with Issa in planning mode for a big block party while Molly is navigating her new relationship. But their friendship, the bedrock to the show, is crumbling.
All episodes available from 23 June
McMillions
Mark Wahlberg produces this documentary that chronicles the huge fraud that took place at McDonalds between 1989 and 2001. Through archive footage and interviews this six part story recounts how an ex-cop, known as Uncle Jerry, rigged the McDonald’s Monopoly game to steal millions of dollars, and created a vast network to help him.
All episodes available from 27 May
How to Get Away with Murder (Season 6)
Viola Davis steps into criminal defence lawyer Annalise Keating’s shoes for the last time for the final series of the hit Shonda Rhimes drama. But things don’t start well as Annalise is struggling with the disappearance of law student Laurel and her baby Christopher.
Begins on 4 June
Betty
Inspired by brilliant 2018 film Skate Kitchen about an all-girl skate crew, this six part series by Crystal Moselle follows the group of girls who spend their days learning new tricks, smoking weed, hanging out and battling casual misogyny from guys who think girls can’t skate.
All episodes available from 9 June
Hillary
She’s one of the most famous – and polarising – politicians in the world and now Hillary Clinton is the centre of this intimate four part documentary directed by Nanette Burstein. It follows the former First Lady from meeting husband Bill at Yale to standing on the global political stage and includes unseen footage and interviews with her family and inner circle.
All episodes available from 11 June
The Plastic Nile
Reporter Alex Crawford travels to Africa to report on the damage that our global single-use consumption is having on the Nile, one of the most important rivers in the world. As well as documenting the harm caused to the food chain, Crawford also discovers…
On 1 June at 9pm
My Brilliant Friend
Part two of the adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s beloved Neapolitan novels about the friendship between Elena and Lila who grew up together in Naples. Series two sees Elena trying to continue her studies in Pisa while Lila is adjusting to marriage and her volatile husband.
All episodes available from 19 June
Images: Sky Pictures