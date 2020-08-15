With the wet weather finally breaking this heatwave, many of us will be curling up on the sofa and sticking on a film this weekend. From Netflix’s newest horror flick, to a Reese Witherspooon classic, or a nostlagic 90s movie – there are plenty of brilliant titles to stream with the click of a button. As summer slowly comes to an end, we’ll likely be getting through a lot more entertainment in the evenings.

But fear not: Sky Cinema has just released its lineup of films to stream on Now TV in September, and there are plenty of brilliant choices to look forward to.

Judy Renée Zellweger stars as Hollywood icon Judy Garland in this dramatic biopic focusing on the star’s later years. The film starts as she arrives in London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. While she prepares for the show, Garland battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans. Although her life was shrouded in tragedy, Garland’s wit and warmth shines through Zellweger’s incredible performance. Judy, 25 September on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on Now TV. Black and Blue

This fast-paced action thriller is about a rookie cop (Naomie Harris) who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body-cam. After realising that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese Gibson) as she tries to escape both the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage. Black and Blue, 5 September on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on Now TV. Darlin’

Written and directed by Pollyanna McIntosh, Darlin’ follows the grim story of a girl who has been living feral in the woods with her mother, communicating only in grunts and eating human flesh to survive (nice!). But when the local bishop decides to try and civilise her, her mother sets out to bring her back, unleashing hell on the inhabitants of the local village. Darlin’, 15 September on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on Now TV. Don’t Let Go

From the producers of Get Out, this supernatural thriller stars David Oyelowo as Jack Radcliff, a detective reeling from the murder of his niece Ashley (Storm Ried). When Jack receives an impossible phone call from Ashley after her death, they must work together across different timelines to change the past and solve her murder before it takes place. Don’t Let Go, 12 September on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on Now TV. The Good Liar

Career con-man Roy (Ian McKellen) sets his sights on his latest target: recently widowed Betty (Helen Mirren), who is worth millions. He means to take it all, but as the two draw closer, what should have been another simple swindle takes on the ultimate stakes. The Good Liar, 4 September on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on Now TV. Le Mans ’66

Caitriona Balfe stars alongside Matt Damon and Christian Bale in this major car race movie, based on the true story of Ford vs Ferrari. Visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale) build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and compete in a landmark race. Le Mans ’66, 11 September on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on Now TV.

