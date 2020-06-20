From horror films to 90s sitcoms and true crime documentaries, Now TV has got your entertainment needs covered in July.

Summer has well and truly arrived, along with an impending heatwave. With lockdown restrictions easing, most of us will no doubt be spending a lot more time relaxing or taking exercise outdoors. But we still need plenty of entertainment to get stuck into on an evening. After all, it’s not like we’ll be able to head to the pub for sunset spritzes with our pals for a while yet. Cue: Now TV’s July offerings.

The streaming service has shared the new TV series, documentaries and films available to watch from 1 July. And there really is something for everyone: Disney fans will be happy to see Frozen 2 on the list, true crime addicts will become obsessed with Killer in my Village, and everyone will be talking about Winona Ryder’s new drama series. Let’s take a proper look at what’s coming our way…

Now TV’s July TV series and films The Plot Against America This alternative American history set during World War II follows the rise of xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh, told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as Lindbergh threatens to turn the nation toward fascism. The six-part reimagining starring Winona Ryder and Anthony Boyle is based on the Philip Roth novel of the same name. Stream every episode from 14 July

Will and Grace will be available on Now TV in July 2020.

Will & Grace This award-winning American sitcom follows the adventures of New York-based interior decorator Grace Adler and her temperamental best friend Will Truman, who works as a lawyer. Stream S1-8 from 1 July Frozen 2 In Frozen 2, Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven return to embark on a journey far from Arendelle seeking answers. Starring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

Streaming from 3 July

Charlie's Angels will be available to watch on Now TV in July.

Charlie’s Angels Elizabeth Banks directs a new take on the Charlie’s Angels franchise. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska star as badass spies employed by Charles Townsend, whose agency has just gone global. Streaming from 17 July

The Green Mile This film follows guards on Death Row who are profoundly affected by one of their charges: a black man accused of murder, but who has a mysterious gift. Starring Michael Clarke Duncan and Tom Hanks. Streaming from 1 July The Trade This documentary series delves deep into the personal stories of those involved in illicit industries. Series one focuses on the Opioid epidemic. In Columbus, Sergeant Nate Smith battles a dealer mixing heroin with Fentanyl, while trying to help recovering addicts get treatment. In Mexico, Don Miguel becomes embroiled in the drug trade, while activist Mario searches for his missing brother. In Atlanta, Skyler finally pursues treatment, but fights to follow it through to the end.

Streaming date tbc

Killer in my Village will be available to stream on Now TV in July 2020.

Killer in my village This Sky Crime documentary series sheds light on shocking crimes that have taken place in small towns and villages across Britain. How will local community spirit survive in the face of murder and crimes of passion? It turns out that even the most picturesque parts of Britain can hide a darker side, as this series delves into the most horrifying murders of recent memory. Streaming date tbc The Office (US) S1-S9 Watch all nine seasons of this popular, multi-award-winning US remake of the British comedy with the same name. Starring Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson and John Krasinski. Streaming date tbc

Interstellar is available to watch on Now TV in July 2020.

Interstellar Chris Nolan’s epic Sci-Fi odyssey focuses on a team of explorers who travel through a wormhole in space in an attempt to protect humanity from the looming threat of giant, poisonous dust clouds. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. Streaming from 1 July IT: Chapter Two

Defeated by members of the Losers’ Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine, once again. Now adults, the childhood friends have long since gone their separate ways. But when people start disappearing, Mike Hanlon calls the others home for one final stand. Streaming from 10 July

