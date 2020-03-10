Climate change is coming for your Nutella addiction

There are few moments in life when a dollop of Nutella doesn’t make everything considerably better. Stressed out? A spoonful of Nutella please. Dry pancakes? Nutella is there to save the day. Nasty breakup? You guessed it – a bit of hazelnutty-chocolatey goodness in the form of a Nutella jar will set the world to rights.

I’m not the only one who feels this way – the world is absolutely mad for the stuff. You could actually circle the world 1.8 times with the amount of Nutella produced in one year – yep, that’s a real statistic. In fact, the 5 February has even been named “World Nutella Day” by the brand’s adoring fans. To summarise: the Nutella business is serious stuff.