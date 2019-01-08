Nutritiously Nicola is the dark clean eating comedy you never knew you needed

In a grey room in an eating disorders unit in London, Nicola Woodford sits down with her therapist. There’s good news and bad news. The good news: she is now officially “the upper end of underweight”, meaning that she’s no longer so thin she could die.

The bad news: this means Nicola has 24 hours to move out of the clinic, so that someone more urgently unwell can take her place. “I suppose there are a lot of people on the waiting list,” she says, warily. Her therapist nods. “About three miles, at the last count!” Outside, thousands of people stand in a snaking, cheering queue, as though they’re waiting to audition for The X Factor.

So begins Nutritiously Nicola!, a new web series about a woman attempting to build a career as a health and wellness blogger after being discharged from an NHS eating disorder inpatient facility. If that sounds dark, it often is – but Nutritiously Nicola! is also wickedly funny, razor-sharp and unashamedly crude. Take Fleabag’s theatrical surrealism and the DIY spirit of Broad City, add a pinch of Catastrophe’s sour cleverness and a splash of Bella Younger’s ‘Deliciously Stella’ clean-eating parody, and you’ve got some idea of what to expect. (Watch episode one, shared exclusively with stylist.co.uk, above.)