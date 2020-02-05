It’s easy to feel like being loud and confident at work is the only way to get noticed. After all, in the age of “hustle culture”, many of us feel the pressure to chase all of our dreams (all at once) and do so in a relentless, unabashed fashion.

Now don’t get us wrong: that’s great. Seeing more women take up space, be bold and make their ideas heard is something to celebrate. Celebrate that promotion on Instagram! Shout out your achievements on Twitter! Speak out in meetings!

But if you’re one of the 50% of people who fall on the introvert spectrum, all of this can feel rather alarming. The pressure to aggressively self-promote ourselves has never been stronger – so what about those people who feel incredibly uncomfortable doing that?