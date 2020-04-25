Florence Pugh’s new psychological thriller is something to look forward to post-lockdown
The cast for Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has just been announced, and our interest has well and truly piqued.
With so many film productions and releases put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic (Mulan, A Quiet Place II), it’s hard to think of a time when we’ll pop along to the cinema with a bag of popcorn in hand again. But that day will come, and the latest movie casting announcement has made us even more excited for it.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Shia LaBeouf will star in Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling.
Wilde has since shared the news on her Instagram feed, writing: “AM. I. DREAMING?”
Pugh responded to the post, commenting: “This just make my heart pound unbelievably so. I can’t explain how excited I am!”
Filming is set to start as soon as lockdown restrictions lift and it’s safe to do so, but we just know this one is going to be worth the wait. Here’s everything we know about Don’t Worry Darling so far…
Ever since her turn as Alex Kelly in The OC, we knew that Wilde would continue to do brilliant things in the world of entertainment.
Last year, the actor-turned-director was the woman behind hit indie movie Booksmart, starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever. It was met with praise by critics – who called it one of the “funniest films of 2019” – and fans alike.
That’s why we’re so excited about Wilde’s next film, which sounds completely different.
Wilde will direct and produce the psychological thriller Don’t Worry, Darling. Her Booksmart writing partner, Katie Silberman, and It producer Roy Lee are also signed up to the project.
Deadline describes the film as being “a psychological thriller for the Time’s Up era”. It will focus on a 1950s housewife (played by Pugh) whose “reality begins to crack, revealing a disturbing truth underneath”.
The Hollywood Reporter describes the setting as “an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert”. It also says the story “centres on a housewife who uncovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life”.
Wilde has spoken out about the Me Too movement before, tweeting a message that said she stood in solidarity with other female actors after the Harvey Weinstein allegations came out. “Let’s be clear,” she wrote. “What Harvey Weinstein did to those women was nothing short of abuse. I am disturbed, and disgusted. It’s appalling.”
“Though I never witnessed it, I stand in solidarity with his victims, and hope their bravery sends a loud message to all abusers of power,” she continued.
“The victim blaming needs to stop. As does the shaming of women who didn’t come forward earlier. They spoke, and we are here to listen.”
Everything Wilde turns her hand to is brilliant, so we really can’t wait for this one.
Images: Getty