Florence Pugh’s new psychological thriller is something to look forward to post-lockdown

With so many film productions and releases put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic (Mulan, A Quiet Place II), it’s hard to think of a time when we’ll pop along to the cinema with a bag of popcorn in hand again. But that day will come, and the latest movie casting announcement has made us even more excited for it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Shia LaBeouf will star in Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling.