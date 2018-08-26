On-off relationships can be “toxic” for mental health, says study

From Carrie and Big in Sex and the City to Rachel and Ross in Friends, we just can’t resist the cliffhanger allure of an on-off relationship.

Even in real life, we have a tendency to romanticise turbulent unions.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, who married and divorced twice, are the stuff of enduring Hollywood legend: the great love story of a golden era.

The reality is, however, that such volatile relationships may cause significant psychological stress.

A study from the University of Illinois found that the habit of breaking up and getting back together is linked to a series of negative patterns including higher instances of anxiety and depression.